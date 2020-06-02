THERE has been no further coronavirus related deaths at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, for the second day running.
Latest figures from NHS England confirm that the number of deaths in the trust is still 210.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been a further 34 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire, the highest number in the country when compared to other regions.
A further 143 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,865.
Patients were aged between 36 and 100 years old. Eight of the 143 patients (aged between 48 and 91) had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.