A RESIDENT from a York care home celebrated reaching the 100-year milestone last week, with a special party.

Norah Wood, who lives in the Rosevale care home, celebrated the special birthday in style in carers and fellow residents from the home last Friday.

Nora was born in Lincolnshire in 1920 and comes from a farming family.

She has been a resident as Rosevale since 2016, where the staff say she is “very happy.”

To celebrate Norah’s 100th year, the staff put together a 1920s-themed party on Friday, which even included a bar borrowed from a local brewery.

Sarah Fearn, lifestyle co-ordinator at the care home, said: “Norah is the most lovely lady, all the staff here adore her.

“She loves life and is always full of smiles, she is so kind and funny.

“We had a fantastic day in the sunshine.”

To finish off the celebrations, Laura Simpson, from Haxby, came to perform some happy birthday messages for Norah on her bagpipes.

Sarah said: “This was such a beautiful end to a beautiful day.”