TWENTY more coronavirus deaths have been recorded in York care homes - taking the total to 140.
Data released today by the Office of National Statistics show that 20 deaths were recorded in York care homes between May 17 and the 29.
And it further shows a falling trend in comparison to recent weeks.
The statistics show that 42 care home residents who died up to May 8 had their death certificates registered up to May 16.
And care homes in the city had notified the Care Quality Commission by May 8 of 57 deaths involving care home residents in York.