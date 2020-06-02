THE police in North Yorkshire are appealing for recent burglary victims in Harrogate, York or Selby to come forward if they recognise any of these stolen items.

The items include a gold coloured Orion watch, a Quartz watch, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, brooches and a jewellery bag.

They were seized from a flat in Bradford earlier this year and officers are investigating whether they are linked to burglaries in Harrogate, York or Selby areas that occurred between December 2019 and January 2020.

Officers in North Yorkshire are appealing for any recent burglary victims to come forward if they believe any of the items could be theirs.

If you recognise any of the items pictured, or if you have any information that could help with the investigation, please email Elizabeth.Estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.