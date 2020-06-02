AN EX-BOYFRIEND showed "utter contempt" for his former disabled partner and the law by breaking a court order days after it was imposed, York Crown Court heard.

James Patrick Flynn's actions including death and rape threats had exacerbated her medical condition, the woman said in a personal statement.

She was suicidal because she feared Flynn would never leave her alone and might turn up at her home.

"I don't feel safe in my own home. I feel physically and mentally drained." she said.

Katy Varlow, prosecuting, said Flynn was subject to a non-molestation order imposed in December and a suspended prison sentence and a restraining order banning any contact with her, both imposed on April 17,

But on May 5, Flynn had sent the woman a follow request via Instagram.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, who gave Flynn the 16-month prison sentence and the restraining order, told him: "She has been tormented by you.

"This is such a clear breach it shows utter contempt not just for the complainant but for the court."

He ordered Flynn to serve the 16-month sentence plus three months for breaching the restraining order.

Flynn, 32, of Riverside View, Norton, pleaded guilty to the offence, as he had to the two offences of breaching the non-molestation order for which he got the restraining order.

For Flynn, Steven Garth said: "I think it could safely be said that rather than a malicious individual he is a pathetic individual."

Flynn claimed he had not intended to send the follow request.

He was taking prescription medication for depression and anxiety, perhaps caused by taking drugs and drinking alcohol.