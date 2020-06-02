ENJOY today if you're out and about in York and North Yorkshire as temperatures are about to take a tumble and we might even see some rain.
Today it's wall to wall sunshine, blue skies and highs of 23C, but tomorrow the top temperature is expected to be ten degrees lower at just 13C and all areas should see some much-needed rainfall.
Forecasters are saying that although rain is expected throughout the day on Wednesday it won't be in the significant amounts needed to quench parched farmland and gardens.
The rest of the week sees temperatures remaining below the seasonal average with the possibility of a return to rain at the weekend.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment