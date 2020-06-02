A WANTED man with connections to North Yorkshire has been arrested in County Durham.

The Press reported yesterday that Jordan Thwaite, 22, was wanted in connection with an incident of criminal damage to a property in Northallerton earlier this year.

North Yorkshire Police said he had connections to several different addresses across North Yorkshire, including the Richmondshire area, and may also be travelling to Leeds or Darlington.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "As a direct result of our media appeal, wanted 22-year-old man Jordan Thwaite was arrested yesterday in the Durham area."