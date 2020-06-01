A man was rescued from the River Ouse tonight (Monday) by emergency services after a police incident.

Ouse Bridge in York was earlier closed at both ends by officers from North Yorkshire Police as they dealt with the drama.

Buses which usually use the route were diverted.

Station Manager for Acomb and Huntington fire service, Tony Walker, said: "Currently dealing with an incident on Ouse bridge in the city.

"Please stay away from the area and allow us to work."

Shortly after 9pm Station Manager Walker Tweeted: "One male rescued from the river Ouse by #York #Acomb #Selby level 3 tech team @yorkrescueboat @NPTYorkcity. Brilliant 999 team effort."