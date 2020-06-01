POLICE have hit out over "litter, underage drinking, nitrous oxide canisters, and reports of sexual activity" at a York beauty spot.

North Yorkshire Police took to Facebook tonight (Monday) to issue a warning about the behaviour of youths in York.

The force said young people were gathering at Clifton Ings at around 5pm today.

The force's Facebook post said: "This is happening all over York as you would imagine with the weather being so good.

"It’s foolish behaviour without the added risks of swimming and jumping in the river.

"Parents do you really know where your children are? I mean really know where they are, not where they have told you they are? Give them a ring and find out?"

The post added: "Over the weekend in this same spot we have sack loads of litter, underage drinking, nitrous oxide canisters, and even reports of sexual activity.

"Now if that doesn’t worry you it does us!!! On our way down there now. If you get a £100 fine in the post this week then you know this is one of your children."