A POPULAR riverside cafe bar has reopened - but is reminding customers to clear up their litter.

Dyls cafe, on Skeldergate Bridge, York, reopened several days ago under the new government social distancing guidelines and proved a popular destination for residents at the weekend.

Owner, Jan Dyl, said the cafe faced some negative feedback when it first reopened, but he reassured customers that it has been working with the police and the council to make sure it is operating safely in the current pandemic.

He said: “We are working closely with the police, the council and have all the correct licences in place to make sure we are keeping our staff and customers safe.

“We are simply operating as a takeaway service, therefore we are not responsible for the grounds surrounding Dyls, however, we are providing extra bins.

“We are regularly collecting litter from the Castle Gardens. But, once a customer has purchased a takeaway item, what they do with the litter is their responsibility, no matter how hard we try to maintain the area."

Meanwhile, Harrogate council said some pubs reopened illegally over the weekend.

A spokesman for the council said: “Breaches of the lockdown regulations were witnessed. The advice was given to the licensees of two premises reminding them of the law.

“Sadly, one premise - the Coach and Horses - opened again on Sunday, and a further breach of the regulations was committed. Our officers returned to the premises the same day and a prohibition notice was served. While on-site, our staff were subjected to verbal abuse from customers.

“While pubs are allowed to offer takeaway food and alcoholic drink, they are not permitted to operate any kind of beer ‘garden’.”