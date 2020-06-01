POLICE in York are appealing for the driver of a car who drove off after hitting two cyclists, and leaving one seriously injured, to come forward.
The incident occurred between 10.30am and 10.50am on Bank Holiday Monday, 25 May when the car and the cyclists were travelling along the B1222 between Stillingfleet and Naburn near York.
A car is believed to have collided with the cyclists before leaving the scene without stopping.
As previously reported by The Press, both cyclists were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries sustained in the collision, with one of the men requiring ongoing treatment to serious back injuries.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision and who may have information which could help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police would also like to speak with anyone who has their suspicions around a vehicle, possibly dark-coloured, which has sustained recent damage which may connect to this incident.
Anyone who can assist with the investigation is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police quoting reference 12200087038.
If you wish to provide information anonymously then the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.
