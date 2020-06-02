YORK could boost its recovery by using £876,000 Government cash to improve walking and cycling facilities, according to a vision outlined by a city charity.

The proposals from York Civic Trust - backed by York Cycle Campaign - include bus-only sections in Gillygate and on Ouse Bridge, making Coppergate one way and giving cyclists priority on Lendal and Skeldergate Bridges.

Other measures include improved pedestrian crossings on the inner ring road, widening pavements in many places within and close to the city centre, more park and cycle facilities and improvements to the orbital and other cycle routes.

Professor Tony May, chair of York Civic Trust’s transport advisory group, said: “If we can reallocate road space to allow as many people as possible to access York safely, this in turn will support the recovery of business and tourism.

“We have called upon the voluntary contributions of many experts to help develop this programme.

“We fully appreciate that the programme which we outline above is substantial, will require significant initial investment and continued resources for maintenance and enforcement, and will in parts be controversial.

“But it is essential that York adopts a visionary programme of this kind if it is to be successful in responding to the government’s challenge.”

Last week, the Government announced that York could receive up to £876,000 emergency walk and cycle funding - provided it submits proposals as to how it intends to use the money in time.

Cllr Christian Vassie, chair of the City of York Council’s climate change committee, said: “Let’s seize the opportunity to create a new vision for cycling!

“Thousands more people are cycling in York, we all deserve to see that enthusiasm translate into more investment. We will never end our dependence on cars until we have a viable and attractive alternative.

“If bureaucracy and an institutional unwillingness to submit an exciting and innovative proposal to Government result in our application to Grant Shapps having the same old focus on the same old parts of the city we are likely to lose £600,000 of funding.”