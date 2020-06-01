MOTORISTS are being urged to slow down and save lives after police dealt with speeds of up to 59mph in residential areas this weekend.

The warning comes as around a third of North Yorkshire’s primary schools reopen today.

North Yorkshire Police recently announced they were stepping up high-visibility deployments to tackle unsafe driving and motorcycling in communities, rural roads and key routes.

Today, road policing officers and safety camera vehicles are continuing to police high speeds in communities across North Yorkshire.

Some examples of the incidents police dealt with in communities this weekend include: • A car driver dealt with after being clocked at 59mph in a 30mph residential area in Boroughbridge • A motorcyclist recorded at 55mph in a 30mph area at Horton in Ribblesdale. Eighty motoring offences were recorded in and around that area on Sunday.

• A car driver stopped by police after being recorded at 51mph in a 30mph zone in the villages of Nawton and Beadlam near Kirkbymoorside • North Yorkshire Police also dealt with 54 collisions this weekend, some of which included serious injuries. They were caused by a range of factors, some of which remain under investigation The motorists dealt with by officers this weekend were a combination of North Yorkshire residents and visitors.

Police have noted a recent increase in bad driving and motorcycling, with speeds of up to 133mph detected, and have warned that someone will be killed if it continues as roads get busier.

Superintendent Paula Booth has confirmed that police will continue their intensified response to “horrendous” driving and motorcycling until the issue is tackled, with an emphasis on reducing speeds in communities and on key routes.

Supt Booth said: “Despite warning motorists we are actively targeting speeding and other dangerous road use in communities across North Yorkshire, we saw some very alarming incidents this weekend.

“As schools begin to go back today, with more young pedestrians and cyclists using the roads, I reiterate that we will not tolerate road use that puts lives in danger.

“Like us, residents have noticed some very irresponsible driving and motorcycling in their communities. They tell us they’re worried that someone will be killed if it continues, and I wholeheartedly share their concerns.

“If you’re using North Yorkshire’s roads today, please remember we are out in force tackling dangerous road use, so please do the right thing, slow down and save lives.”

As well as villages, towns and suburbs, police are also trying to reduce speeds on key routes, as they become busier due to some lockdown restrictions being eased.

Offences detected on larger roads this weekend include: • Speeds on the A64 of 110mph involving a car driver near Heslington in York, 101mph by a car driver near Malton and 104mph by a car driver near York • A motorcyclist recorded travelling at 106mph on the A65 near Settle, in an area with a 60mph limit, and a car driver at 95mph • Two motorcyclists recorded at 104mph on the A172 near Stokesley, in a 60mph limit • 153 motoring offences detected in two hours on the A66 in Richmondshire North Yorkshire Police, local authorities and other emergency services are currently backing the national #SlowDownSaveLives campaign, in which police forces use education and enforcement to make the roads safer.

Police forces nationally have reported a significant increase in very high speeds as more traffic returns to the roads, along side a large increase in cyclists and pedestrians.