A DRUG dealer was spared a trip to jail after a judge heard how his wife's cancer treatment had been delayed by the pandemic.

Peter McNeil, 30, had Ecstasy worth up to £440 and £330 of cannabis when police raided his home on April 23 last year, said Louise Pryke, prosecuting at York Crown Court sitting in Leeds.

His barrister Holly Chapman said his wife had cancer. "Under the circumstances of the last few weeks treatment has been delayed.

"It has been a very difficult time for them as a family."

McNeil, of Harrogate, pleaded guilty to possessing Ecstasy and cannabis, both with intent to supply to others.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said normally Ecstasy dealers got three and a half years in jail after trial.

"I am going to give you a chance," he told McNeil.

"As far as the level of dealing you were concerned in, it was not significant."

He told McNeil to think of his family should he be tempted to deal drugs again.

"If you do anything like this again, you will be led away from all that (to jail)."

McNeil was given a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years on condition he does 280 hours' unpaid work.

Ms Pryke said police found scales and drug dealer lists when they searched McNeil's house as well as the drugs.

Although he had four previous convictions none were for drug offences.

Ms Chapman said McNeil's wife had been ill for "some considerable time" and had mental health problems.

The family lived on universal credit and disability allowance.