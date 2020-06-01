POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to track down a wanted North Yorkshire man.
Jordan Thwaite, 22, is wanted in connection with an incident of criminal damage to a property in Northallerton earlier this year.
North Yorkshire Police say he has connections to several different addresses across North Yorkshire, including the Richmondshire area, and may also be travelling to Leeds or Darlington.
A force spokesman said: "Despite extensive enquiries, officers have not yet located him.
If you see Thwaite, or know where he is, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12200007129."
