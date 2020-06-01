A MAN was taken to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after falling from the top of a waterfall.
The incident happened at Beckhole waterfall near Goathland in the North Yorkshire Moors just before 5pm yesterday. North Yorkshire fire and rescue said they were flagged down to assist a man who had sustained suspected spinal injuries having fallen from the top of a water fall into a shallow pool.
A spokesman said: "Crews provided first aid and administered oxygen to the casualty whilst awaiting the arrival of paramedics. Crews then stood by whilst the casualty was winched from the scene by the Coastguard and transferred to hospital for further treatment."
