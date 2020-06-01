AN appeal has gone out to parents with teenagers in York to stop their children swimming in the river Ouse after someone was injured jumping in.
The warning follows another weekend of hot dry weather which saw youngsters tempted to take a dip despite warnings about the potential dangers.
York West Police said last night: "We have been busy over the last few days repetitively dealing with young people jumping in the River Ouse. Our stance on this and the hazards of doing so are well documented; the dangers of cold water, under currents, bacterial infection, landing on objects, drowning, etc.
"Tonight we have learnt of someone getting hurt doing so; an Ambulance being called and it taking 6 people to lift a stretcher over a stile. It goes without saying it doesn't help social distancing or the emergency services. Worryingly we are also aware of some swimming underwater under jetties.
"Please don't let your children swimming in the river go unchallenged. It is also particularly shallow in some areas at the moment which is believed to be a contributory factor on this occasion."