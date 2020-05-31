DEAN'S Park is to reopen to the public tomorrow.

The green oasis of calm on the north side of York Minster has been shut since the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March.

A Minster spokesperson said the popular green space will be open daily from tomorrow, from 10am to 6pm.

"Visitors are asked to respect government advice and social distancing guidance while using the space," they said.

"The cathedral and its wider precinct remain closed to the public but we’re working hard to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so."