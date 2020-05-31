THERE have been no new coronavirus cases confirmed in the York area, for the second successive day.
Figures released today (Sunday) by Public Health England show that the number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area remains at 456.
The figures show a rise of three in the North Yorkshire County Council area, from 1,298 to 1,301.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, there has been a rise of two new confirmed cases, taking the total to 909.
