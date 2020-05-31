ARMED police were involved in a search for a suspect in the New Earswick area of York after an incident in Ryedale.
The incident happened in Norton, near Malton, at around 1.30pm on Saturday, when a 20-year-old man was threatened by a man in a car, North Yorkshire Police said.
Searches to find the suspect began, including in New Earswick in the early hours of this morning (Sunday), the force added.
It said armed police were involved in the search in New Earswick, and a local resident has told The Press that she saw a police helicopter in the area around that time.
Searches continued until a man handed himself into police and was arrested at lunchtime today (Sunday), the force confirmed.
A 34-year-old man, of no fixed abode, remains in custody.
A 33-year-old woman has also been arrested and remains in custody.
Comments are closed on this article.