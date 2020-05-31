FOUR more patients with coronavirus have died at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
NHS England said that the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities within the trust is now 210.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
Meanwhile, a further 85 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died nationwide, NHS England has confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,614.
Patients were aged between 56 and 100-years-old. Six of the 85 patients (aged between 56 and 82) had no known underlying health condition.
