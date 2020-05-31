A MAN from near York has completed an epic tyre flipping challenge to raise money for York Foodbank.

Andrew Gray, who lives in Shipton by Beningbrough, set himself the task of flipping a large tyre over a 5km distance, from Skelton into York city centre on Saturday.

The tyre he used weighs around 110kg, which is over double Andrew’s body weight of 52kg.

He finished the challenge in six-and-a-half hours. It took 3,200 flips of the tyre to reach York Minster from the A19 in Skelton.

Andrew, 61, said: “I had only done about 1,000 flips at any one time before this. I was confident but you are in unknown territory.

“I had done really well up until Clifton Green then it felt like the pavement was made of treacle.

“I was pleased to get to the Minster.”

Andrew started using the tyre about two months ago in his gym at home.

“It’s a good body workout in one exercise,” he said.

When he decided he wanted to take on a challenge for charity, he thought this would be a “sufficiently unusual thing to do.”

He is asking that those who wish to support his efforts to make a donation to York Foodbank directly on their website: https://york.foodbank.org.uk/

As well as raising money, Andrew also wants to raise awareness of how important keeping fit and healthy is during the lockdown and the issues with obesity.

Andrew said: “I’m always encouraging others to get fitter and keep an eye on their health.”

York Foodbank provides nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. It is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust.