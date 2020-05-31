A YORK man has undergone potentially sight-saving surgery after an optometrist at a Specsavers branch in York helped identify signs of a serious condition.

While the store is currently only open for essential and urgent services during the Covid-19 pandemic, 66-year-old retired taxi driver Robert Agnew visited his local Specsavers back in March after waking up with no vision in his left eye.

Specsavers’ Acomb store director, Stephen McEnaney, identified abnormalities following a thorough eye examination including an OCT (optical coherence tomography) scan and immediately referred Mr Agnew to specialists at York Hospital with a suspected retinal tear.

A retinal tear or retinal detachment is usually caused by changes to the jelly inside the eye, which can happen as people get older. This is called posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) and it is very common though it is more likely to happen if you are short-sighted or have had trauma to the eye. The subsequent pressure this puts on the retina can cause it to tear and detach in some cases.

Mr Agnew underwent a series of tests at the hospital, which confirmed he did have a retinal tear and if left untreated, could have caused blindness. After being rushed to surgery just hours later, the retina was repaired.

Mr Agnew said: "I personally can’t thank Steve at Specsavers enough. I got in touch with Specsavers Acomb when I struggled with vision in my left eye. Steve immediately referred me to hospital and I had the operation the same day.

"I was nervous about the potential severity of the diagnosis, but the doctors were great, and I had an operation to repair my left on the same day I was diagnosed. It’s all sorted now and I’m especially pleased I did not delay my trip to Specsavers. I’d encourage anyone who experiences a change in their sight to ring for a check-up straight away."

Steve commented: "We’re really pleased to hear that treatment has gone well for Mr Agnew and the outcome has been extremely positive. The subsequent surgery was certainly sight-saving."

Specsavers Acomb is currently only open for essential and urgent services. The team, along with Specsavers' teams across the UK, are classed as key workers to provide urgent and essential eye care to those who need it.

