A YORK resident has criticised those who left behind this rubbish on a river bank near the Ouse.
The picture of litter strewn across the riverside spot close to St Barnabas Primary School was taken on Saturday morning.
The resident, who does not want to be named, said there had been a big gathering of young people in the area on Friday night.
"There was a mixture of bottles, cans and general rubbish," they said.
"It is horrible to see, it is such a beautiful environment.
"I don't think it takes much effort to gather rubbish and take it home with you. I really think it is inconsiderate to expect other people to pick it up."
