RESIDENTS in York and across the region looked out of their windows and stood in their gardens to try and catch a glimpse of the SpaceX rocket and International Space Station (ISS) last night.
SpaceX has made history by becoming the first private company to send humans into orbit.
US astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the ISS on a rocket and capsule system built by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s firm.
The Falcon 9 took off on Saturday at 8.22pm UK time from the Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral in Florida, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft where the astronauts were strapped in.
The ISS passed over the UK at about 10.10pm, while the rocket was visible shortly afterwards.
Tony Walker posted this video on Twitter, which he filmed from his garden in Selby:
I managed to see the rocket chasing the space station. Hard to believe that there are people on board travelling at that speed. #rocketlaunch #SpaceX #SpaceXDragon #spacexlaunch pic.twitter.com/WXvuXvpY7E— Station Manager Tony Walker (@sierra18NY) May 30, 2020
Email us your pictures and videos of the rocket and ISS to daniel.willers@nqyne.co.uk
Comments are closed on this article.