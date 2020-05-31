THIS year’s Asda Foundation York 10K has been called off - the latest victim of the coronavirus crisis.
Thousands of runners from across the country had been due to pound the city’s streets on Sunday August 2.
But organisers have announced that the 12th charity road race, which starts and finishes in Knavesmire Road, is being postponed to Sunday August 1 2021.
The race has raised millions of pounds for charity over the years.
