A PCSO says beauty spots in a North Yorkshire district have been "absolutely gridlocked" today (Saturday), and has urged people to avoid visiting the area over the next few days.
Ruth Pearson, a PCSO in the Craven district, took to Twitter earlier today to say that she was heading up to Settle to assist response colleagues with a gathering "who don't want to play nicely."
She later tweeted: "Just been up at Burnsall, common sense has most definitely been left at home. Just madness, social distancing non-existent, large groups together, like one big party. Same story all over Craven."
She also wrote on Twitter: "Beauty spots in Craven are absolutely gridlocked. Drivers are frustrated & they have nowhere to go.
"**PLEASE DO NOT COME TO THE AREA OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS**"
