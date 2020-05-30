ONE more patient with coronavirus has died at a hospital within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The one further death takes the total number of Covid-19 related fatalities within the trust to 206.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough Hospital.
Meanwhile, a further 146 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died nationwide, NHS England has confirmed, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,529.
Patients were aged between 46 and 97-years-old. Six of the 146 patients (aged between 46 and 91) had no known underlying health condition.
