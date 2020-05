A YORKSHIRE company has launched what is believed to be the biggest sausage roll in the UK, which it makes in Malton.

Prestige Hampers' sausage roll is 15 inches long and weighs 1kg.

The giant pastry is almost three times the length and eight times the weight of some high street competitors, according to Prestige Hampers, which has a head office in Halifax.

The huge sausage rolls are available to buy online at www.prestigehampers.co.uk from Monday.