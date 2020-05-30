A MOTORCYCLIST is in a "stable but critical condition" in hospital after crashing with a van near York.

The collision happened on an unclassified road between the A166 and Buttercrambe, close to Stamford Bridge, at about 3.40pm on Friday.

North Yorkshire Police said a group of six motorcycles were travelling on the road when one of the motorcycles, a blue Yamaha Fazer, collided with a white Ford Transit flatbed van.

"The rider of the motorcycle, a 55 year-old man, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable but critical condition," a spokesperson for the force added.

The road remained closed for several hours for collision investigation.

North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information and witnesses.

Traffic sergeant Neale Rees, of the force's Roads Policing Group, said: “We are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything or has any dash-cam footage or information which you feel may be significant.”

Witnesses, or anyone who can help the investigation, is asked to email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

Quote incident reference number 12200090189.