POLICE are trying to trace the driver of a car that allegedly did not remain at the scene of a crash involving a tractor, which resulted in its trailer full of sheep overturning.

It happened at the A1237/ Strensall road roundabout on the outskirts of York at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Sheep were all over the carriageway after the crash.

The road was partially closed for up to an hour to allow the sheep to be herded into a nearby field and to allow the tractor and trailer to be recovered.

North Yorkshire Police said there were no reported injuries to the sheep or the driver of the tractor.

It is appealing for witnesses to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

A spokesperson for the force added: "In particular, we are appealing for information about a small red hatchback vehicle which did not remain at the scene. It is believed the driver may hold essential information about the cause of the collision and police are looking to trace the driver."

If you can help, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Rowan. You can also email Michael.Rowan465@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the reference number 12200088842.