A SECONDARY academy in Easingwold has been named in a list of the best schools in the country by the Sunday Times.

Outwood Academy Easingwold, based on York Road, was ranked as the 14th best school in the North and the 235th best school overall in the country.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-Level last summer and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8, 7, at GCSE and iGCSE.

Laura Eddery, principal of Outwood Academy Easingwold, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been named in the Sunday Times Schools Guide 2020 as one of the top schools in the country.

“Since opening as part of the Outwood Family in 2018, we have been determined to work hard to put students first, raise standards and transform lives. This recognition is testament to that hard work and makes us determined to continue to keep improving.”

The academy’s impressive 2019 GCSE and A-Level results played a significant role in its high ranking in the Guide.

The inclusion of Outwood Academy Easingwold on the list also comes shortly after it was awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark Award by IQM. The award provides UK schools with a nationally recognised validation of their inclusive practice and ongoing commitment to developing educational inclusion.

This year, despite the ongoing uncertainties, there is also cause for excitement outside the classroom as construction is well underway at the academy on a £2.5 million sports project that includes the construction of a new sports hall and 3G sports pitch.

Laura added: “2020 has been a very testing year for everybody, but we are determined to be positive. The IQM Award and the construction on the sports project are two great sources of optimism.”