FIVE buzzards have been found dead on the North York Moors.

The buzzards, which were found hidden in a hole in the ground on land below Fox Hole Crag, near Bransdale, in April, were x-rayed and four were found to contain pieces of shot.

North Yorkshire Police said eight people have been interviewed under caution in connection with the incident.

Officers are appealing for information. If you can help phone 101, quoting reference number 12200063953.