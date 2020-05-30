A YOUNG girl has raised a staggering amount of money during a cycling challenge in memory of her auntie, who passed away in a York hospice last year.

Thea Greenwood, who lives in Aberford in West Yorkshire, decided that she wanted to raise some money in memory of her late auntie Helen Cracknell, who passed away in St Leonard’s Hospice in York last year, after a battle with breast cancer.

Thea chose to take on a 15-mile bike ride, from her uncle’s home in Sherburn-in-Elmet, where she and her parents have been living during the lockdown, to surrounding villages, all while raising money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Thea’s mum, Emma Greenwood, said: “Thea’s had a bike for a long time, but after lockdown we started cycling every evening to get outside for exercise.

“As we started getting a bit fitter her uncle Dan - Helen’s husband - suggested we work up to a longer ride and do it for charity.

“Thea was up for the challenge, and choosing the charity was easy as Yorkshire Cancer Research is so close to our hearts.”

Helen was first diagnosed with cancer in 2014. Following surgery and chemotherapy she was able to spend 18 months cancer free and celebrate her 40th birthday with family and friends.

However, the cancer sadly returned, and she passed away in February 2019.

Emma said Thea and Helen “adored,” each other, and loved spending time together.

After Thea completed the challenge, Emma said: “She was so pleased, we were all so proud of her achievement and determined attitude. She was a little star.”

Thea has managed to raise s staggering £1,200 for the charity.

To donate to Thea’s efforts, visit: https://bit.ly/2TLzfCg