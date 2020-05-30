A NUMBER of new health and safety measures are being planned to allow all traders to return to Shambles Market next month.

The market is already open daily for fresh food traders - including fruit and vegetables, fish and meat - and food court traders are also now able to offer takeaway options to customers.

Following consultation with trader representatives, plans are being developed so all traders can return from June 15.

Measures to be implemented include a one-way system and a re-configuration of the layout of the stalls to improve the flow of customers and minimise disruption to traders.

Benches have been removed from the food court area and new signage and barriers will be introduced into the space to aid with social distancing.

A health and safety professional has also been appointed to carry out a full risk assessment of the space and introduce guidelines for traders around social distancing and general best practice.

The expansion of the market’s opening will form part of wider plans to make sure residents and traders can safely work, shop and travel through York as the city reopens and continues its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

City of York Council, Make It York, York BID and other partners are working together to build visitor, resident and stakeholder confidence that York is a safe, healthy and attractive place for everyone.

Sean Bullick, managing director at Make It York, said: “Shambles Market is a hugely important part of York’s city centre and we are delighted that we are in a position to be able to work towards fully reopening the space for residents next month. With safety being our upmost priority, it’s been absolutely crucial that we take the time to get it right in terms of how we implement these new measures to ensure it is a safe place for both our traders and visitors to the market.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes alongside traders and City of York Council to make a number of necessary changes – including the operation of a one-way system and new signage. We encourage all residents and visitors to the market to work with us to ensure that the social distancing guidelines are adhered to and it remains a safe and enjoyable place for all. We have some fantastic businesses trading from Shambles Market and we’d encourage residents to support these local companies, many of whom are also continuing to offer online delivery and takeaway options.”

Councillor Andrew Waller, executive member for the economy and strategic planning, added: “York’s recovery will be built on what we do best, and the Shambles market exemplifies the city’s unique character and independent spirit. The health of our residents and traders is our absolute priority, and that means there’ll be a ‘new normal’ to get used to in many aspects of our lives. We’re working with Make It York, the York BID, retailers and other partners to make sure we can all move around, shop and enjoy our city with confidence.”

Kevin Tuohy, chair of the Traders Association and owner of Bags of Style, said: “We look forward to be able to trade again in the near future. I know traders have missed their much-loved Shambles Market and the interaction with the local support we have. Much thanks must also go to those essential food suppliers who have continued to fly the flag for the market. Obviously we will follow the guidelines in ensuring that both customers and fellow colleagues safety is adhered to in these difficult times. I have no doubt the Shambles Market will continue to offer their vast array of unique goods to a widening audience.”

Traders currently operating from the market include: Cross of York Fishmongers, Sheila’s Fruit and Veg, Swains Family Butchers and Mannions Fruit & Veg.

Food court traders offering takeaway include: Taylor Made, Dark Horse Coffee, NaNa Noodle Bar, Shambles Wrap, KREP, Stam & Maria’s Greek Street Food and Café M. (Days of trading will vary.)