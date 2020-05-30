A MAN from North Yorkshire is set to take on a tyre flipping challenge to raise money for York Foodbank.

Andrew Gray, who lives in Shipton by Beningbrough, is set to take on the task of flipping a large tyre over a 5km distance, from Skelton into York city centre today (May 30).

The tyre which he will be using weighs around 110kg, which is over double Andrew’s body weight of 52kg.

Andrew, 61, said: “Things are tough and will be that way for the foreseeable future.

“I have been using the tyre to prepare for the challenge, as it gives me a full body work out.

“I’m far from a young hulk – I really want to go on encouraging people to keep fit and strong through these unprecedented times.”

Andrew has a gym at his home, which people can use if they book appointments. He has been using the tyre in the gym, but decided that he wanted to do “something different,” with it and raise a bit of money.

He is asking that those who wish to support his efforts to make a donation to York Foodbank directly on their website.

As well as raising money, Andrew also wants to raise awareness of how important keeping fit and healthy is during the lock down and the issues with obesity.

Andrew said: “Needless to say I didn’t get fit enough to do this over-night. I’m always encouraging others to get fitter and keep an eye on their health.”

York Foodbank provides nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis. It is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust.

The York Foodbank website can be accessed at: https://york.foodbank.org.uk/