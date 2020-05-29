A YORK care home has declared that it has no cases of coronavirus.
Fulford Nursing Home in Heslington Lane tweeted York Central MP Rachael Maskell with the good news after she called for more information to be provided by City of York Council about the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths in each care home in the city.
It stated: "@Rachael Maskell. I can confirm no cases at Fulford Nursing Home. All our families are kept informed and connected to residents with regular calls, Face Time, Zoom and our private Facebook.
"We are working hard in partnership with Vale of York CCG (Clinical Commissioning Group) and City of York to keep everyone safe."