THERE have been five further confirmed case of coronavirus in the City of York Council area in the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that the further five cases takes the total for the area up 456.
The figures show a rise of 10 in the North Yorkshire County Council area, from 1,286 up to 1,296.
While in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, there has been a rise of two new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 899.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus in the UK stands at 271,222, with 151,982 in England.
The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the UK stands at 38,161, 34,010 of which have been in England.
