DEMAND for support grants for small and micro businesses in York is expected to be high when they open on Monday, June 1.

City of York Council's grant scheme for businesses which have missed out on government support has been extended.

The council is using an additional £2.2m discretionary government fund to expand its own small and micros grant scheme, which has already supported more than 1000 businesses hit by the coronavirus.

The grants will benefit small businesses, including those in shared offices and flexible work spaces, science parks and incubators.

Regular market traders without a business rates assessment, nurseries, B&Bs paying council tax instead of business rates, and charity properties which all missed out under previous schemes will also be eligible.

The council is also now able to welcome new applications for grants from people who are self-employed with fixed property costs after the government removed a restriction on the use of the funds.

The grants will be between £1000 and £10000 depending on the size and nature of the business, with the following available:

• Small business and childcare nurseries up to £10,000

• Micro business up to £5000

• B&Bs and market traders who live in York up to £2,500

• Self-employed with fixed property costs up to £1000

Businesses must have been trading before March 11, 2020, have a rateable value or annual mortgage of below £51,000, and demonstrate both an ongoing fixed property cost and significant financial impact of the coronavirus.

It is not available to any business eligible for any other government COVID grant.

Councillor Keith Aspden, council leader, said: “This is an exceptionally tough time for so many businesses, especially the small and micro enterprises that characterise York’s creative and independent economy.

“Whilst we’re working hard on plans to safely re-open our city, we understand how important these cash injections can be."

Demand for the grants is expected to be high.

Businesses are urged to visit www.york.gov.uk/COVIDMicroGrant to find out if they are eligible and see what evidence is needed to make a successful application.

Businesses can get a message as soon as the form goes live by signing up to an e-newsletter /www.york.gov.uk/form/EmailUpdates