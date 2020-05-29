POLICE have thanked local people for their efforts in helping to control the spread of coronavirus as the latest enforcement figures are released.

Officers in York and North Yorkshire have issued 126 fines to people breaching the coronavirus regulations between May 13 - when the restrictions were eased - and May 27.

Since the easing of some restrictions, the vast majority of fines have been issued for restrictions on gathering – where people from more than two households have gathered in public places.

Since May 13, the total number of fines issued for gathering offences is 95, the total for movement offences is 26, and four have been issued for contravening a direction. Over half of the fines have been issued to people from outside of the county.

This brings the total fines issued across York and North Yorkshire to over 1,000 since the regulations were introduced on March 26.

Superintendent Charlotte Bloxham, North Yorkshire Police’s silver commander for the response to Covid-19, said: “The overarching aim of the police response has always been to keep people as safe as possible, and encourage them to follow the regulations, reducing the transmission of the virus and protecting lives.

“We will continue to play our part and are grateful for all of the support and positive engagement we have had from members of the public as we police what has been, and continues to be, a fast-moving situation.

"We know the vast majority of people will continue to act responsibly and we thank them for their continued efforts over the past two months.

"As we continue to enjoy a little bit more freedom to meet up with other people, we still need to keep in mind that although some restrictions have been eased, the virus has not gone away and can still be transmitted, so please remember what’s at the heart of these rules, and that’s protecting the lives of your family and friends.

“We will continue to engage with members of the public, explain the regulations and encourage people to adhere to them, using enforcement as a last resort.”