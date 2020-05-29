A 30-year-old woman from York has been charged with a public order offence after police and fire fighters were called to the Foss barrier in York last night.
Concerned members of the public reported the incident at 6.45pm when the woman was seen on top of scaffolding at the barrier.
As The Press reported last night, the area close to where York's two rivers meet, was shut off to the public throughout.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers attended and specialist police negotiators were brought in to assist.
"The fire service boat was on standby in case the woman fell into the water. The incident was brought to a safe conclusion at 10.10pm when the woman came down from the scaffolding and she was placed under arrest.
"She has been charged with using threatening or abusive words of behaviour likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress.
"She has been bailed to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on June 30."
