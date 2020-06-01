FROM medical staff to care workers, key workers to charity staff and children to neighbours, the city of York has rallied round to help each other out in their time of need.

The coronavirus pandemic has drawn us together with members of the public giving a helping hand to those they don’t know and others going the extra mile to look after those who need it.

We’ve become a community who go out onto their doorsteps on a Thursday to Clap for Carers and our giving to good causes like Captain Tom Moore’s appeal for the NHS Charities has stepped up a gear.

To mark all this, The Press is today lauding those who sometimes do not get the credit they deserve and who have been nominated by family, friends, acquaintances or fans who appreciate what they have done to stem the Covid-19 crisis, ease suffering or just bring some cheers into people’s lives.

This week we are running a series of lists of those who have been nominated by you, our readers, to say thanks for what you’ve done in these days of darkness. Today we look at those from the healthcare professions who have been nominated by members of the public across the district.

GARY KITCHING

Gary is a clinical director and consultant at York Hospital. Nobody else sees the extra hours he puts in at home to make sure that his staff are safe and protected while they are at work.

Nominated by: Caroline Kitching

NICOLA SURGENOR

Nicola works for a community mental health team, assisting people in care homes and helping people to stay in their own homes.

Nominated by: Liz Speck

22 THE AVENUE, YORK

Provide mental health care in the Clifton area of the city, all of the staff who work there are amazing people.

Nominated by: Sandra Waddington

DISABILITIES TRUST, YORK

The staff have been working 24 hour shifts to ensure adults with acquired brain injuries are safe and well.

Nominated by: Dawn Franks

COMMUNITY CARE YORK LTD

Provide mental health support out in the community, assisting people in their own homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nominated by: Lisa Wood

WENDY GAUTREY

Wendy is a community nurse in the Selby area who has been helping Covid-19 patients in their own homes, risking her own health to support others.

Nominated by: Carol Medlock

ASHLEIGH WEBB

Lives in the York area but works at Leeds Hospital.

Nominated by: Deborah Cobley

SUSAN STOKER

Works along with her team of district nurses at Selby Hospital. They go out to the homes of vulnerable people every day to provide them support.

Nominated by: Jenny Robey

ABLE CARERS

Provides home care in York. The team have been fantastic working in the community, to make sure all the service users are still receiving the best possible care, while keeping them all safe.

Nominated by: Trace Smith

SPRINGFIELD HEALTHCARE

Working all hours in the community making sure each client receives the best care they possible can. True hero’s and a fantastic team to work alongside.

Nominated by: Jemma Ellis

DR BENNETT

Works at Tang Hall Surgery. A great doctor who always has time to talk on the phone and do what he can for patients.

Nominated by: Linda Brown

BETH COOPER

Our family hero working on the front link in A&E at York Hospital. We are so proud of her.

Nominated by: Charlotte Cooper

GREEN VETS, ACOMB

All of the staff are doing an amazing job looking after our pets through these difficult times.

Nominated by: Sarah Rickatson

TOWER VETERINARY GROUP

The team are absolute heroes, they look after you and your pets and have done their very best to support the community through these difficult times.

Nominated by: Anne Abbiss

HERITAGE HEALTHCARE, CLIFTON MOOR

They provide daily home care. The staff are so hard working and dedicated to supporting everyone through these difficult times we are going through.

Nominated by: Angela Myers

WILLOW TREE HOUSE, HAXBY

They support adults with mental health conditions and learning difficulties. They have been working so hard to ensure clients are kept safe and entertained.

Nominated by: Ashleigh Hyde

CAROLINE WILSON AND JACKIE CAIN

Both working for the NHS on the maternity ward at York Hospital and continuing to work throughout the coronavirus pandemic. They are two very special ladies.

Nominated by: Tori Wilson

JUSTINE DOHERTY

Justine works on the Covid-19 ward at York Hospital. Justine is amazing and works so hard to give those suffering from the virus a fighting chance.

Nominated by: Jasmine Doherty

SAMMI SCAUM

Sammi works as a pharmacy technician for Boots. She has continued to work with a smile and remained positive throughout the pandemic, despite all of the added stress she has faced, including being a single parents and caring for her 7-year-old son, Tyler.

Nominated by: Hayley Scaum

If you would like to nominate an individual or group, send an email to newsdesk@thepress.co.uk with their name, your name and why you are nominating them. Please attach a picture of them if you have one.