THERE have been no new coronavirus related deaths recorded in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from NHS England show that the figure has remained the same as yesterday at 205.
The positive news comes after four deaths were recorded in the last two days within the trust, which includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been a further 22 deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 149 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 26,383.
Patients were aged between 35 and 101 years old. 11 of the 149 patients, aged 70 between and 95, had no known underlying health condition.
Their families have been informed.
The North West has seen the largest increase in the number of deaths with 33.