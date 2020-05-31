THE CPS is to drop a charge against a motorcyclist accused of injuring a girl in a hit and run last summer.

The 12-year-old schoolgirl was a pedestrian on Low Poppleton Lane, west York, in the late afternoon of June 12 last year when she and a motorcyclist collided. The biker rode off.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with head injuries and later recovered.

Nathan James Robert Lofthouse, 30, of Askham Croft, York, denied a charge of causing the girl serious injury by driving dangerously.

He also denied a charge of dangerous driving relating to the condition of his motorcycle.

His barrister Denise Breen-Lawton said the CPS was dropping the charge relating to the girl.

She was speaking at a plea and trial preparation hearing at York Crown Court sitting at Leeds.

In the dangerous driving charge relating to the condition of the motorcycle, the prosecution alleges Lofthouse rode it on Low Poppleton Lane on June 12 when he knew that it had defects that made it unsafe.

According to the prosecution that meant he was driving dangerously.

After hearing from both Ms Breen-Lawton and Laura Addy for the prosecution, the Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris adjourned the case until July 7.

Lofthouse was released on bail.