TWO pupils from St Peter’s School in York have been accepted by the National Youth Theatre (NYT) of Great Britain.

Lower sixth form pupil Beth and third form pupil Amelia both auditioned for the National Youth Theatre last year and received confirmation of their success last week.

Beth said: “I feel so blessed to be part of the NYT community and I will make the most of it.”

Amelia said: “When I found out I was accepted, I didn’t believe it was true and was tempted to call to see if they’d made a mistake.”

Successful candidates, including Beth and Amelia, are invited to join an intake course in the summer, which this year will be hosted via Zoom meetings.

Beth and Amelia will remain members of the National Youth Theatre Company until they turn 26, opening doors to a range of opportunities.

Both girls will continue to perform when they are able to return to school.

Bev Veasey, Drama Teacher at St Peter’s, said: “We are extremely proud of Beth and Amelia.”

Jeremy Walker, Head Master at St Peter’s School, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and all of us at St Peter’s are very proud of this success.

“It takes tremendous dedication to be selected for the National Youth Theatre and I know that Beth and Amelia will make the most of this amazing opportunity.”