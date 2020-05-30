If your business is purchasing equipment in 2020, you could be eligible for a PAPI grant.
PAPI (Product and Process Innovation) provides grants for equipment to develop new products or services. PAPI is delivered by the University of York and helps small to medium sized businesses across the York, North Yorkshire, East Riding, and the Leeds City Region.
A grant of 40% is available for the purchase of equipment on project spend of £20k+ (maximum grant £20k). Grants will help the regional economy grow with the creation of new products, services, and jobs.
The project is still open for applications and businesses can quickly check their eligibility and apply on the website at papi.org.uk or by calling the PAPI team on 01904 32 8076. Despite the challenges posed by coronavirus, the PAPI team are committed to continuing with "business as usual" ensuring PAPI beneficiaries continue to receive high quality support.
PAPI also provide fully funded, professionally facilitated innovation workshops, which will support businesses during the Covid-19 crisis and beyond. Workshops offer two days of funded time, offering practical tools and support. The next workshops start on the 4th of June for businesses in York, North Yorkshire & East Riding.
Day One:
• Business growth advice & expertise specific to you & your business.
• Valuable one-to-one & small group sessions.
• Facilitated discussions with like-minded entrepreneurs.
• An environment of mutual support.
Day Two:
• How to pivot, productise and prioritise effectively.
• How to create an App for your business.
• E-commerce and going digital.
• Numbers & finance.
• Successful selling in challenging times.
• Making the most of LinkedIn.
For more information and to book your place, visit www.papi.org.uk or get in touch with the PAPI team papi-project@york.ac.uk
Comments are closed on this article.