A GREAT great-grandmother has raised more than £11,000 after setting herself the challenge of completing 100 ‘stand ups’ ahead of her 100th birthday.

Joyce Richardson, from Thirsk, who nearly lost use of both of her legs after a stay in hospital last summer, has chosen to take on an inspiring challenge to stand 100 times for 10 seconds each time to support Northallerton-based Herriot Hospice Homecare before her milestone birthday.

Joyce, who turns 100 on Tuesday, is supporting Herriot Hospice Homecare as it provided care for her eldest son John, known as Gill, before he tragically passed last year.

So far, she has raised in excess of £11,400.

Chief executive of Herriot Hospice Homecare, Tony Collins, said: “We’ve all been inspired by Joyce’s huge challenge of completing 100 stand ups ahead of her milestone birthday, and would like to say a massive thank you for her fantastic support.

“The money Joyce raises will help us to continue providing home-based end-of-life care and bereavement support to our communities across Hambleton and Richmondshire.

“From everybody at Herriot Hospice Homecare, we’d like to wish Joyce a wonderful and very happy 100th birthday, and send lots of good luck for the remainder of her challenge.”

Herriot Hospice Homecare provides free personalised care to enable people in the Hambleton and Richmondshire area to live comfortably and with dignity in their own home during the last days and weeks of their life. The organisation also offers a range of other services, including bereavement support when someone experiences grief after the death of a significant person in their life.

To support Joyce and make a donation, visit her Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joycerichardson100th