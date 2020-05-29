A YOBBISH woman involved in an “arranged fight” was the first bail case to be heard as York Crown Court began to deal with its lockdown backlog.

Hannah Janet Bryony Chambers, 27, should have appeared before the court on April 6.

But along with every other bail case since the lockdown began, her case was adjourned indefinitely.

The backlog including postponed trials for all defendants is expected to take up to a year to clear.

Court staff have now started listing hearing dates for postponed cases. No date has yet to be set for trials to resume.

Chambers, of Bempton House, Del Pyke, The Groves, York, pleaded guilty to ABH and carrying a baseball bat as an offensive weapon. The offences were committed on March 26, 2019.

Prosecuting, Michael Smith said she had pulled a clump out of another woman’s hair and bruised her head. The second woman had had a fit.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, said the two women had been having an “arranged fight” and it had been “six of one and half a dozen of the other”.

He said both women should have been charged. Mr Smith said the second woman had not been charged.

He adjourned sentence for a pre-sentence report and released Chambers on bail.

“You have got to grow up and lay off the booze,” he told her. “Less of the yobbishness.”

She will be sentenced on June 24.

Currently, York bail cases are being heard at Leeds Crown Court by York judges. York Crown Court hopes to open for bail cases soon, but has to set in place coronavirus precautions first. Custody cases are being heard via Skype.