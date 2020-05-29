A DRIVER was pronounced dead after a crash near Wetherby Services.

The man, in his 70s and from the Teesside area, was driving a distinctive silver/grey Ford Transit camper van, North Yorkshire Police said.

It collided with the roundabout near Wetherby Services, where junction 46 of the A1 joins the B1224, at around 10.40am on Thursday, the force added.

Police believe the driver had approached the roundabout from the A1 sliproad, travelling southbound.

The force said ambulance crews attended but sadly the man was pronounced dead.

It is believed he may have had a medical episode at the wheel and police are investigating the circumstances of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage that may help the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one, and quote incident number NYP28052020-0112.

Alternatively, email traffic constable Dave Minto at david.minto@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk