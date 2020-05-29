POLICE in the Scarborough area are urging parents to make sure they know where their children are and what they are doing ahead of this weekend, with more good weather on the way.

The plea follows an increase in antisocial behaviour in the area now that some coronavirus restrictions have been eased.

Some recent incidents include the arrest of a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of criminal damage and assaulting a police officer after a youth was seen jumping on top of a police vehicle who then became abusive on arrest, North Yorkshire Police said. A large group of youths were also seen in the area drinking prior to the incident, according to the force.

In another incident, all emergency services and the coastguard were involved in rescuing a young man who became stuck after climbing up the castle cliff after drinking with a group of friends, the force added.

The force said it also received reports through a partner agency of inexcusable behaviour by visitors to Goathland over the bank holiday weekend where large groups of people had gathered and left behind a trail of litter and dirt. Officers are working with partner agencies to prevent further acts of antisocial behaviour from visitors to the area.

Chief inspector Rachel Wood, of Scarborough and Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team, commented: "We know young people are finding the current situation and restrictions difficult and want to be out with their friends. However, we urge parents to ensure they set boundaries for their teens and ensure they don’t make life a misery for local people. Although our powers under the coronavirus regulations may be limited, our normal policing powers are not. And you must understand that if you break the law, you can expect to face the law.

“We are not yet out of the woods in terms of the spread of virus. People can still catch it, including your children, parents, grandparents, brothers and sisters. Please respect our local communities and the sacrifices many have made over the past two months to ensure we have more freedom now. Keep in mind the purpose of the regulations and the national effort to stop the spread of the virus and save lives.”